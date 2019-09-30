Menu
Australian man killed in Utah car crash

by Peter Mitchell
30th Sep 2019 10:39 AM

An Australian man has been killed and his wife seriously injured after their car was struck from behind on a scenic Utah highway by a vehicle driven by European tourists.

The couple, from Melbourne, were in a Volkswagen Jetta driving east on Utah State Route 24 about 10am on Friday when they "slowed to, or nearly to, a stop in the lane of travel".

The Utah Highway Patrol said the Swiss and Austrian occupants of a larger Dodge Durango sports utility vehicle failed to see the Jetta and slammed into the Australians.

The Jetta rolled upside down and off the highway.

"The male driver of the Jetta was killed," the Utah Highway Patrol accident report states.

"The Jetta passenger, his wife, was seriously injured and flown to St Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado".

The Europeans were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Drugs or alcohol were not suspected as contributors to the crash and seat belts were used, the highway patrol said.

