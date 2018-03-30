Menu
Login
Sport

Aussie 7s captain coward punched

James Stannard was coward punched overnight
James Stannard was coward punched overnight
by Jamie Pandaram

AUSTRALIAN rugby sevens captain James Stannard has been hospitalised after allegedly being coward punched.

Stannard is conscious and has escaped major injury, having been floored on Coogee Bay Rd outside a kebab shop in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man approached Stannard about 3.10am and punched him in the head, resulting in the rugby player falling back and hitting his head on the pavement.

A 22-year-old man who allegedly punched Stannard fled the scene but was caught by other witnesses and held until police arrived to arrest him.

 

Stannard was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital. He was said to be awake and recovering well.

The 22-year-old British national was taken to Maroubra Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been granted strict conditional bail and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday, April 19.

One of the most popular figures on the Australian sevens scene, 35-year-old Stannard was recently chosen to captain Australia at the coming Commonwealth Games.

Topics:  australian sevens commonwealth games coward punch james stannard

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

THE coastal small rivers have been firing with great numbers of mangrove jack and mud crabs running after the rain.

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

An aerial shot of Palm Bay Resort one year on from Cycloen Debbie.

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie.

Another luxury boat joins the Cumberland fleet

Cumberland Charter Yachts added a second Aquila 44 catamaran to their fleet this week.

Aquila 44 Takes the Whitsundays by storm.

Put in coma by post-cyclone illness

ROUGH SAILING: Tanya Bertram and Brett Young at Abell Point Marina in front of their yacht Haywire.

Brett Young weathered the storm, only for infection to strike.

Local Partners