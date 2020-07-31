AN Australian COVID-19 vaccine is slated to begin its second phase of testing in September after it was found to be safe and generated immune response in phase 1.

A professor from Flinders University in Adelaide developed the vaccine, which is now the first candidate to clear phase 1 trials in Australia, The Australian has reported.

The first phase of Nikolai Petrovsky's 'Covax-19' which was administered to 40 people was found to generate an immune response in humans. The second phase could include up to 500 volunteers with trials set to begin in September.

Professor Petrovsky told The Australian that the vaccine has now been approved to be tested on the elderly, children and cancer patients.

"We now have preliminary safety data showing there were no significant systemic side-effects in any of the subjects," Mr Petrovsky told The Australian.

"We have confirmed that the Covax-19 vaccine can induce ­appropriate antibody responses in human subjects."

The professor, who is the founder of biotech firm 'Vaxine', said they now had permission to vaccinate people who have already had the virus to see if it could boost their immunity further.

The offer has also been given to Victoria, to immunise those in aged care centres under clinical trial conditions.

"Obviously our vaccine is still under testing, it would have to be done within a clinical trial but there's no reason you couldn't enrol people in Victorian nursing homes into the trial and give them the vaccine which would hopefully then protect them," Mr Petrovsky told The Australian.

No patients recorded any significant side-effects or a fever during phase 1 trials.

The University of Queensland's vaccine is currently in phase 1 trials which began this month.

Originally published as Australian vaccine clears first phase