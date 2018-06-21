Menu
Login
Sri Lanka crash Australians killed
Sri Lanka crash Australians killed
News

Australian mum, child killed in Sri Lanka

by Tamsin Rose and staff writers
21st Jun 2018 5:45 AM

AN Australian woman and her four-year-old daughter have died in a highway crash in Sri Lanka.

Local media reports the mother, daughter and two other Australians were travelling in a van when it crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road near Nagoda in the country's south, about two hours south of the capital, Colombo.

The four Australians and the driver of the van were taken to Nagoda Hospital.

Local news website Colombo Page published a photo purporting to be the wrecked van.

Local news website Colombo Page published an image purporting to be the wrecked van the Australians were travelling in. Picture: Colombo Page
Local news website Colombo Page published an image purporting to be the wrecked van the Australians were travelling in. Picture: Colombo Page

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said: "(The department) is providing consular assistance in relation to the death of two Australians and injury of two further Australians in a motor vehicle accident in Sri Lanka, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter.

"Due to privacy obligations we are unable to provide further information."

 

More to come.

australian death dfat editors picks highway crash sri lanka travel

Top Stories

    Is marine Airbnb-style leasing possible in the Whitsundays?

    Is marine Airbnb-style leasing possible in the Whitsundays?

    News The possibility that legislation will be relaxed later this month to allow berths on marine vessels to be rented out - Airbnb style - is gaining ground.

    Off-beach racers duel on tricky waters of Pioneer Bay

    Off-beach racers duel on tricky waters of Pioneer Bay

    News Off-beach racers duel on tricky water.

    Raiders storm foreward to make mess of Muddies

    Raiders storm foreward to make mess of Muddies

    News Raiders storm foreward to make mess of Muddies.

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    News "We are mates looking after mates and we welcome everyone."

    Local Partners