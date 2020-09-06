Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Australia’s biggest greyhound racing precinct’ underway

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
6th Sep 2020 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

IT'S a punter's dream. Plans for what is being touted as "Australia's biggest greyhound racing precinct'' are underway just south of the Queensland border.

The Tweed Heads Coursing Club bought a 32ha parcel of land at Chinderah for $2 million last month and is set to meet next week to start designing a master plan.

Tweed Heads Coursing Club will build a greyhound racing precinct after buying a 32ha block of land at Chinderah last month. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Tweed Heads Coursing Club will build a greyhound racing precinct after buying a 32ha block of land at Chinderah last month. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Secretary Stephen McGrath said the racing precinct would be the biggest and safest in the country.

"It will be a centre of excellence," Mr McGrath said.

"Under NSW Greyhound Racing, a centre of excellence includes a straight track, a circle track and a greyhound rehoming program.

"It will have the most modern and safest equipment you can buy."

Purchase of the land came almost four years after the club sold Border Park at Tweed Heads for $15 million to Gold Coast Airport.

Mr McGrath said the club had been investigating land "everywhere" but until recently, had not found a suitable plot.

"You can't get prime real estate to build a greyhound facility at a reasonable price," he said.

"You just have to find the best possible fit you can.

"The racing precinct will be 13ha, which will allow us to have other training facilities.

"We could open up for spelling race horses and an off-lead dog park and many other things could be available."

Asked whether the club could face resistance from Tweed Shire Council, Mr McGrath said he "only built the facility".

"We don't control the policies,'' he said.

"We will work through those barriers and hope we don't waste a significant amount of money that doesn't need to be wasted.

"During the current climate, they should be looking at anyone with money to invest in the community.

"It will create a lot of jobs. We will have two meetings a week which will be streamed live on Sky (Racing).

"Tweed will be seen by people all over the country and around the world."

Originally published as 'Australia's biggest greyhound racing precinct' underway

business contruction development editors picks greyhound racing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘This is absolutely a sport for women, 100 per cent’

        Premium Content ‘This is absolutely a sport for women, 100 per cent’

        Motor Sports Two of the Don River Dash’s only female competitors shed light on racing in a male dominated sport.

        New Whitsunday walking track set to connect iconic beaches

        Premium Content New Whitsunday walking track set to connect iconic beaches

        Community Residents are being asked to have their say on the project that will allow...

        Proserpine’s funding windfall from election pledges

        Premium Content Proserpine’s funding windfall from election pledges

        Politics Whitsunday MP announces commitment to golfers and history buffs in Prossie.

        GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

        Premium Content GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

        Motor Sports Take a look at all the trackside action from the first day of racing.