Australia's Biggest Morning Tea set for success

FUNDRAISING: Tamara Noble and Rebecca Woods at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea last year.

A CUP of tea can make a strong difference.

This is why the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre will host Australia's Biggest Morning Tea on Friday, May 19 to raise money for the Cancer Council Queensland.

While the official Biggest Morning Tea date is May 25, funds can be raised any time during May and June.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre employee Joshua Hogan called on the community to come together and support the cause.

"As a Centre, we're dedicated to supporting our community and hosting an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is another great way to do that," he said.

"Funds that we raise help ensure locals affected by cancer have access to support and care at a time when they need it most."

More than 5500 Queenslanders are expected to raise $2.6 million by the end of June.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said everyone could contribute to the cause.

"Supporting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is an easy, fun and delicious way that we can work together to help beat cancer and support those affected," Ms McMillan said.

"From hosting or attending a morning tea, to donating or baking - everyone can play a part in making 2017 a success."

Entry for the Neighbourhood Centre Morning Tea will cost $5 and will run from 9.30am-12.30pm.