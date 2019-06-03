'Australia's biggest pub crawl': Bowen author's fourth book

THIRSTY WORK: Author Scott Whitaker on the site of what once stood the two storey Bowen Railway Hotel.

THIRSTY WORK: Author Scott Whitaker on the site of what once stood the two storey Bowen Railway Hotel. Jordan Gilliland

IT MAY come as a surprise to many local residents that a two-storey railway hotel once stood in Bowen, however the author of a series of books about Australia's' railway hotels has the stories to prove it.

Bowen resident, Scott Whitaker, has undertaken what he jokes to be 'Australia's biggest pub crawl' and had a beer at every railway hotel across Australia. He will be holding an informative talk at Bowen Library on June 26 about his findings.

Between enjoying a pint or two, Mr Whitaker has written four comprehensive books detailing all the Railway Hotels across Australia, their history and the stories that accompany them.

Mr Whitaker has recently released his fourth and final book, detailing all the railway hotels in South Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania and Western Australia.

"It started out as a bit of fun I guess,” Mr Whitaker said.

"I had this idea that I would have a beer at every railway hotel in Australia, and when I said that ambitious idea I knew of maybe 20 that were dotted around the country.

"I've now written about over 700 hotels, had a drink at the 193 that still exist, and found that only 76 still trade as a railway hotel. It's been a journey.”

Mr Whitaker said that he had always been into history and "following the dots” to find the truth, a task he became very good at with many of the railway hotels being difficult to find information on.

"There's hotels that don't exist anymore with barely any information to prove they were there. Sometimes you have to really dig to find information about them,” Mr Whitaker said.

"Railways were the connection to peoples lives. In the glory days of railways when there were lots of people employed by the railway system everybody was connected with the railway somehow.

"Sometimes I would see a location that once held a hotel, or even a railway line and be shocked to think that it once stood there.”

The Bowen Railway Hotel, which stood where Bowen Mens Shed is today, is an example of a hotel that is difficult to believe once was a pillar of the community.

The hotel was the only railway hotel in the Whitsunday region and wet the whistle of those around the railway until it eventually burnt down in 1932.

"It's hard to believe when you look around the area but there used to be a railway junction approximately where the Port Denison Motor Inn is,” Mr Whitaker said.

"The Bowen Railway Hotel serviced this location on and off from 1889 until 1932, when it burnt down and was never rebuilt”.

Mr Whitaker says that he has a lot of fantastic stories to tell those who attend his talk, including funny stories, grisly ones and a few that make you wonder.

"I've come across a lot of stories in my time researching and they're all so unique, and really paints a picture of a different time,” Mr Whitaker said.

"I think anyone, even someone not interested in railway hotels, would get a kick out of it”

Mr Whitaker will be holding his talks at 10am on June 26 at Bowen Library and 10am on June 28 at Cannonvale Library. Admission is free.