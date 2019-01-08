Australia's biggest 'superload' is longer than an A380

The superload will be able to be viewed while its being transported.

A 663 TONNE "superload" is currently being tranported from the Port of Geelong to Haunted Gully at Lismore.

This massive vehicle - 115 metres long, 5.12 metres wide and 5.5 metres high - is being hauled by four trucks in an operation spanning three nights to reduce the impact on the road network and alleviate congestion for drivers.

Carrying its weighty transformer cargo, the superload will be longer than an A380 Airbus and will be so big that vehicles will not be able to overtake.

VicRoads Heavy Vehicle Services acting director Marc Paglia said the sheer weight and size of the transformer meant the average travel speed would be approximately 15-20km/h, taking much longer than a normal journey.

"This is a complex and dynamic operation that has been months in the planning - we'll be monitoring this convoy every step of the way to ensure the smoothest possible journey and the safest possible road network," he said.

"We will have a convoy crew across the journey, preparing roads and structures ahead of time and assessing the area once it has passed."

The first leg of the journey started last night from Port of Geelong to Winchelsea. Tonight at 11pm, it will travel along the Princes Highway and park at Swan Marsh at 5am.

The final leg of the journey will start at 11pm on Wednesday, from Swan Marsh, and travel along Princes Highway, coming right through Camperdown before reaching Haunted Gully early Thursday morning.

"We've carefully planned and reviewed this route multiple times over several months to balance the best journey for the convoy while reducing disruptions to other drivers," Mr Paglia said.

Traffic lights and signage will be moved and replaced by support crews and steel supports placed over existing drains to ensure the convoy has the safest possible journey and doesn't damage important infrastructure on the way through.

"We'll be escorting this convoy to help ensure a straight forward journey, but it's important to note drivers may experience delays if they encounter this huge, rolling transport," Mr Paglia said.

Superload facts

663 tonnes

15 metres long - longer than an Airbus A380 (which is 73 metres)

The superload is 5.12 metres wide - so will take up two lanes of the road to travel

5.5 metres tall

Biggest superload to ever come to south western Victoria.

It will be moved by four prime movers - with three trucks at the front pulling, and one at the rear pushing the load.

Catch a glimpse of the superload