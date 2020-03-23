BORDERS CLOSE: Jason Costigan has called for unprecedented economic stimulus to help the region cope with coronavirus.

BORDERS CLOSE: Jason Costigan has called for unprecedented economic stimulus to help the region cope with coronavirus.

QUEENSLAND will close its borders this Wednesday in a move that Member for Whitsunday said couldn’t have come any sooner.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this afternoon Cabinet had resolved to close the state’s borders.

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan said the decision should have been made sooner, but the focus was now on minimising the economic impact as much as possible.

“Getting the Premier to understand the importance of closing our borders and controlling borders was like turning around the Queen Mary – it took a while, but it’s finally happened, hallelujah,” he said.

“Queensland should have been and could have been the first state to take those measures.

“There needs to be unprecedented economic stimulus so we can minimise the impact on the economy, and that is families and people, because without people we don’t have an economy.

“The government needs to throw everything bar the kitchen sink at this to save the nation from going down the gurgler.”

Mr Costigan appealed to Annastacia Palaszczuk last week for a targeted package that would ease pressure on the tourism industry, which makes up one third of employment in the Whitsundays.

Mr Costigan said today he would continue to push for support for the region in what he believed could be ”Australia’s darkest days since World War II”.

“Without the tourism industry we’ve got a town of coconuts,” he said.

“You can’t sugar coat the gravity of the situation before us and it’s changing every hour or so it seems,” he said.

“My concern is we’re going to have bankruptcy galore, family bust-ups galore, mental health issues galore and damage to the Australian people, not just economy, that could last years, if not decades, unless we take the necessary steps to mitigate the damage now.”

The state border closure will come into force from midnight on Wednesday with anyone entering Queensland required to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The move comes after Queensland recorded 60 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to more than 300.