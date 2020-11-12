Australia’s plan for overseas travel

A plan to kickstart international travel will be discussed by state and territory leaders at National Cabinet on Friday.

The agenda for the high-level meeting is expected to include the reopening of borders, a vaccine rollout plan and the response to the bushfire royal commission.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was on Thursday asked how many people needed to be vaccinated for international travel to resume.

"That (vaccine) implementation plan is now being worked through and will be discussed with the premiers tomorrow," Mr Frydenberg told Sky News.

"We've seen positive reports of the Pfizer vaccine … but the outlook is positive and it's giving people hope, as it should."

Australia is in talks with countries including Japan, Korea and Pacific Island nations about overseas travel.

Scott Morrison said the government was also considering ways to open Australia to Taiwan, Singapore and parts of China.

Scott Morrison toured the Astra Zeneca laboratories in August after the government signed an agreement with them to produce the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine. Picture: Nick Moir

"(We) are looking at what alternative arrangements could be had to channel visitors through appropriate quarantine arrangements for low-risk countries," the Prime Minister said this week.

However, he said the government would "proceed cautiously" given the rising coronavirus case numbers in Europe and the United States.

Leaders will on Friday discuss the goal to reopen the nation's internal borders by Christmas.

"I think we are making very good progress on that," Mr Morrison said.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration this week revealed it was fast-tracking the approval of two of Australia's four coronavirus vaccine supplies, which would expedite their rollout across the country if deemed safe.

The vaccine distribution process, which will include hospitals, respiratory clinics and general practices being used as part of the immunisation plan, will be put to the National Cabinet on Friday.

Leaders will also respond to 80 recommendations from the bushfire royal commission report released last month.

Originally published as Australia's plan for overseas travel