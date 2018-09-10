Austrian Anna sets off on tour

AUSSIE CHARM: Anna Peisser says she loves how Australians can make conversation anywhere.

AUSSIE CHARM: Anna Peisser says she loves how Australians can make conversation anywhere. Claudia Alp

AUSTRIAN medical student Anna Peisser, 23, arrived in Australia nine weeks ago to complete an internship at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

After being swept off her feet by Australian charm, Ms Peisser fell in love with the laid-back lifestyle, warm sun and picturesque beaches of North Queensland.

She spent two days in Noosa before making her way to the Whitsundays.

She went on a Whitsunday tour on Wednesday and has planned to travel up the east coast to Cairns with Greyhound Australia before moving south to Melbourne and then flying to New Zealand to wrap up her two-month tour.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

It's hard to say because I've just seen Brisbane and Noosa but I loved Stradbroke Island and Noosa. My favourite part was doing the coastal walk and just walking through nature.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

There's nothing particular. I guess everyone is so friendly. Everyone asks how you're doing. That's not normal for us in Austria. We don't do that. So when I first arrived here I was amazed that everyone was starting a conversation. That was the first thing I noticed.

What's your favourite thing about Australia?

I think it's the nature. The people try to let nature be natural and keep the national parks and forests. Sometimes places are too modern and too touristy forme, especially the cities. But this is the opposite thing.

How do you think travel has changed you?

It's the first time for me experiencing travelling alone and that's cool because you can do whatever you want. You don't have to compromise with anyone else and I think you learn a lot about yourself when you travel alone.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

You have to explore every place. I do it by walking. I don't like to plan that much and just see where I get. You should definitely give yourself more time to travel.