Author releases latest book in seven-part series

Proserpine author Pagan Malcolm has written the second edition to her seven-part series, The Starlight Chronicles. Contributed

PROSERPINE author Pagan Malcolm was telling stories before she could even write.

Now aged 22, she is receiving international attention as she releases the second edition in her seven-part series, The Starlight Chronicles.

Starlight is the first novella in the series and builds upon the success of the debut novel Lanterns in the Sky, which made it to the top 100 young adult category for dark fantasy and contemporary novels within 24 hours of its release.

Ms Malcolm, who writes under the pen name P.S Malcolm, describes the novella as a "dramatic, tragic love story”.

"When Adrina discovers a scandalous secret regarding her heritage, she is forced to choose between Julian, the love of her life supporting her, or Annaliese, her sister who she must kill to take back the throne,” she said.

Ms Malcolm's international success has afforded her an invite to attend BookCon in New York City in May 2020.

"I'm very excited to attend and I feel like this is an incredible opportunity for growth and readership expansion,” she said.

"Getting to meet my publisher and other authors I've collaborated with in person will also be really exciting.”

On top of international travel and continuing with the series, Ms Malcolm's calendar for next year involves developing her own writing workshops, one of which aligned with the book release at Aviation High School in Brisbane.

"I have adapted a writing workshop framework from a course I created, which I will be using for this school workshop plus future workshops,” she said.

"The course is called Storyteller Academy and is available as a digital course through my online business, Paperback Kingdom.”

Ms Malcolm was signed to publishing heavyweight The Parliament House after winning a hashtag competition.

The Starlight Chronicles series is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and The Parliament House.