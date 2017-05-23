Author sails the seas to inspire others at festival

WRITER: Linda Frylink Anderson will make an appearance at the Whitsunday Writers Festival.

AUTHOR Linda Frylink Anderson is no stranger to the high seas having sailed around the world with her husband Bill on their boat Valium.

Self-described as an author, artist, scribbler, wife, mother, teacher and adventurer, there's no doubt Linda will be a moving keynote speaker at the Whitsunday Writers Festival next month.

Author of Sailing in my Sarong and Salvage in my Sarong, it was her blog followers who encouraged her to turn her own experiences into books.

Whitsunday Writers Festival founder, Gloria Burley, said Linda promised to be very entertaining with her tales of the high seas when she spoke on the Saturday morning of the event.

Ms Burley said Linda was a "true inspiration" to those who aspired to lead a more relaxed and fulfilling life.

"The Whitsundays are the sailing capital of Australia so (Linda) will be very popular," she said.

"We are very pleased to have her speak at the festival which is going to be three days of fabulous fun, food, entertainment and enlightenment all overlooking the Coral Sea and Whitsunday Islands from Lure, Abell Point Marina."

There are workshops on Friday, June 16, one-hour authors' talks on Saturday, June 17 and a panel discussion on Sunday, June 18.

Festival attendees are invited to a free welcome party on Friday, June 16 at Lure, Abell Point Marina, with finger food and a cash bar.

For more information and tickets visit www.whitsundaywritersfestival.com or www.whitsundaytickets.com.au or call Gloria Burley on 0422 026 793.