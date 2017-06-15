Authors welcome to the region

THIS year's Whitsunday Writers Festival will have the unique privilege of hosting a 2017 Queen's Honour Award recipient.

Mohammad Hassen Khadra picked up the award last week and will be among four authors who will feature at the festival this weekend.

Other authors include the first female Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Sallyanne Atkinson, Linda Frylink Anderson, Craig Cormick and Helen Pastor.

Whitsunday Writers Festival organiser Gloria Burley said not only was she approached by a number of the authors, but three of them were extending their stay.

"If you have the Writers Festival, which is beginning to get well known and the Whitsunday islands, which are very well known, would you like to come here for an author's tour for a weekend? They couldn't get here fast enough,” she said.

Ms Burley extended her gratitude to everyone who had supported the festival since its inception.

"The Whitsunday Writers Festival extends grateful thanks to all sponsors without whom the festival simply could not happen, especially the Regional Arts Development Fund,” she said.

Festivities commence on Friday with a number of workshops and a Welcome Party. This will be followed by an author's talk and gala dinner to be held on Saturday night. On Sunday there will be a Long Table Lunch and a "Coal or Coral” discussion.

For tickets call Gloria Burley on 0422 026 793.