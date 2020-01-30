Auxilliary fireys honoured for service and dedication

Charles List, Christopher Harvey, Brian Little and John Forse all received service medals for their work with the Proserpine Fire and Rescue Station.

Charles List, Christopher Harvey, Brian Little and John Forse all received service medals for their work with the Proserpine Fire and Rescue Station.

BY DAY, Christopher Harvey is an electrician at the Proserpine Sugar Mill, but out of hours his work with the auxiliary firefighters could see him doing anything from getting a cat out of a tree to assisting at a car accident.

Mr Harvey was among four auxiliary firefighters from the Proserpine Fire and Rescue Station who were honoured for their dedication and service at an award ceremony in Mackay last week.

Mr Harvey and Charles List received the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Medal for demonstrating leadership, honesty and diligent service with the auxiliary for ten years.

John Forse and Brian Little received a second clasp to their Diligent and Ethical Service Medal for their prolonged commitment to the service and commitment to ethical standards, diligence and integrity.

Both Mr Forse and Mr Little have served as auxiliary firefighters for 32 years.

Mr Harvey said it was an honour to serve alongside such experienced and knowledgeable auxiliary firefighters since he joined the force 14 years ago.

While he acknowledged the key to juggling his busy schedule was “a very patient partner”, he said the friendships formed while in the service made the job even more rewarding.

“I love the mateship involved with working with other people that I get along with really well.

“We all come from different walks of life … we’ve got people who’ve been here their whole life and people new to the region who are looking for something to do.”

The medals were presented by Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert and Assistant Commissioner for the Central region Steve Barber.

Other auxiliaries from Mackay, Walkerston, Glenden and Airlie Beach also received medals.

Area Commander for Mackay Country Inspector Russell Collier said the medals marked more than just length of time served.

“It’s not something you’re presented with just because you’ve been here for 30 years,” he said.

“It’s that little bit special- everyone puts in the effort, but people recognised with medals might go that little bit beyond what we would expect.”

Insp Collier said auxiliary firefighters often had to juggle commitments with service which made this type of medal even more well-deserved.

“It’s very difficult for those people who have their day job that pays the bills, feeds the family and allows them to buy a house and car,” he said.

“It’s amazing that people then give the time to actually serve their community in these ways and that they’re on call 24/7.

“They get up in the middle of night, leave families, leave events on the weekends, go to a job, come home and then go to work again.

“There’s a large expectation on auxiliary firefighters and they willingly accept it.”

Mr Harvey said he was proud to receive the recognition alongside the other auxiliaries from the Proserpine station.

“I’m honoured because we don’t join the fireys and do this for awards,” he said.

“We do it for the love of the community, and we’re lucky we’ve got a supportive small town with a lot of local businesses that will allow their staff to turn out during working hours.”