Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coast cafe owners consider the price of avocado.
Coast cafe owners consider the price of avocado.
Environment

Avocado surcharge on cards for cafes

Felicity Ripper
14th Jan 2020 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIBA Kai owner Brett Fawcett spent Monday afternoon considering his menu prices as Coast cafe owners feel the pinch of produce prices.

He said he might have to introduce a surcharge for avocado as he was paying more than double what he usually would.

Bushfires and drought across Australia have caused supplies to dwindle and have restricted transport routes.

"Our wholesale supplier tries to get our produce as local as possible," Mr Fawcett said.

"But we can't get our avocados from Western Australia at the moment so the supplier is trying to have some imported from New Zealand.

"We're contemplating putting a surcharge on avocado but we've got to work out how to do that without impacting our customer too much."

Fruit shop owner Hayden Hornsby said he had been smashed with requests from cafes for more avocados.

High demand and low supply has led to a spike in the price of most produce with broccoli, cauliflower and strawberries at their most expensive.

Mr Hornsby owns Big Fresh and Fresh Fruits at Maroochydore and said he was feeling the pinch most with a shortage of avocados.

Raw and Rice co-owner Ben Glass said his poke shop charged $2 extra for avocado year-round to cover regular the increase in price at this time of year.

He said the Mooloolaba shop wasn't impacted by growing conditions any more than they usually were.

"Avocado is such an important part of our menu," Mr Glass said.

"They are seasonal so we expect them to get expensive when supplies are short and we planned our business around that.

"Our wholesale supplier understands that so they get produce from all over the place, wherever they can depending on availability."

avocado raw and rice smashed avo
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drones, insect sensors: Bowen’s farming future

        premium_icon Drones, insect sensors: Bowen’s farming future

        News Japanese exchange helps shine a light on futuristic farming technologies from around the world.

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

        premium_icon Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

        News Court hears how BP service station employee 'tickled the till'

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        Letters to the Editor ‘The state reluctantly approved Adani’s shonky Black-Throated Finch Management...

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News All operations at the Blackwater mine have been suspended