Award nomination a big honour

THERE couldn't be a more unique experience than sleeping under the stars of the beautiful Great Barrier Reef.

For this reason, Cruise Whitsundays' Reef Sleep was nominated at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin last Friday for the Unique Accommodation category.

While coming short of an official accolade, there is no doubt the Reef Sleep experience is in a league of its own.

Cruise Whitsundays chief executive officer Nick Hortle said the entire Cruise Whitsundays team was behind this prestigious honour.

"There is a truly amazing team that works tirelessly to ensure our guests have a memorable experience here in the Whitsundays,” Mr Hortle said.

"It's this team that ensures every day we are delivering outstanding experiences in the awesome Whitsundays."

Reef Sleep offers guests a two-day trip out to Reef World on Hardy Reef, with opportunities to swim, snorkel and dive alongside thousands of fish. As dusk approaches, turtle sighting opportunities often arise.