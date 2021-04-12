Award-winning Bowen fish and chip shop to expand
An award-winning fish and chip shop in the Whitsundays has been given the green light for its ambitious plans to introduce an outdoor dining experience.
Whitsunday Regional Council approved Bowen Fishermans Seafood Company’s development application to almost double the floorspace of Bird’s Fish Bar at 42 Henry Darwen Drive, Bowen.
Documents stated the proposal would convert 120sq m of roofed back area into a dining space and connect it to a new kids play area towards the front of the store.
The business has undergone many renovations since it was established in the early 1980s including adding a concrete deck area, a larger kitchen and refrigerated display cabinets and “significant restoration” after Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017.
More stories:
Historic Whitsundays hotel may never return to former glory
Next step in game-changing $2.9b Urannah Dam project
Documents stated the development would create an “additional tourism feature” strengthening Bowen’s economy.
Channel 7 recently visited the shop to film an episode for its Weekender series and the store was also a finalist in The Australian Fish and Chips People’s Choice 2019 Award.
Subscriber benefits:
DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards