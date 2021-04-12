Menu
PLATE UP: Bird’s Fish Bar employee Kerry Willis and Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer. Picture: File
News

Award-winning Bowen fish and chip shop to expand

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
An award-winning fish and chip shop in the Whitsundays has been given the green light for its ambitious plans to introduce an outdoor dining experience.

Whitsunday Regional Council approved Bowen Fishermans Seafood Company’s development application to almost double the floorspace of Bird’s Fish Bar at 42 Henry Darwen Drive, Bowen.

Documents stated the proposal would convert 120sq m of roofed back area into a dining space and connect it to a new kids play area towards the front of the store.

Whitsunday Regional Council approved expansion plans for Bird’s Fish Bar in Bowen.
The business has undergone many renovations since it was established in the early 1980s including adding a concrete deck area, a larger kitchen and refrigerated display cabinets and “significant restoration” after Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Bowen Fishermans Seafood Company has applied to Whitsunday Regional Council to expand its Bird’s Fish Bar at 42 Henry Darwen Drive, Bowen with a dining area. Picture: Submitted documents
Documents stated the development would create an “additional tourism feature” strengthening Bowen’s economy.

Phillip Hines, Russel Hines, Sharon Bradford and Russell McCabbin from the Bowen Fishing Classic with Bird’s Fish Bar’s Chloe Bauer and Jessica Cabot and Meals and Wheels’ Ken Carters with the 14 cartons of fillets donated in 2017. Picture: File
Channel 7 recently visited the shop to film an episode for its Weekender series and the store was also a finalist in The Australian Fish and Chips People’s Choice 2019 Award.

Overhead view of Bird’s Fish Bar at 42 Henry Darwen Drive, Bowen.
