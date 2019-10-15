Award-winning home for savvy owner

Greene Homes Whitsunday won the Ken & Nola Clark Perpetual Award for Quality Workmanship catagory of the Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards 2019 for the project, Sapphire Bay at Juliee Pocket.

LUKE Greene has worked in the building industry for about 20 years.

In that time he has progressed from an apprentice to carpenter to builder in partnership to a director of Greene Homes Whitsunday with partner Jennifer Pegg.

"We build in the Whitsundays because we love to live here. It is a truly inspirational environment and to be able to make people homes here is a privilege,” Ms Pegg said.

"Each block of land is unique and presents its own opportunities and challenges.

"Similarly no two clients are the same which is what makes every build interesting and new. It's our job to bring all of the elements together to maximise the potential of the land on which we are building and to achieve the lifestyle aspirations of the home builders.”

The award was given for the Sapphire Bay project, a home designed specifically to suit the block and the owners.

"Our owner works in real estate and so this was a very savvy owner who knew what they wanted,” Ms Pegg said.

"They were building for themselves, no kids and not for re-sale - which is really a pleasure for both the drafter and the builder.”

The block was a battle-axe and an unusual cup-shape backing on to bushland, dipping away giving views into a gentle valley at the rear of the property. The home was shaped to embrace the aspect.

"The front entrance is centred and accentuated by the pitched roofline and gable,” Ms Pegg said.

"The symmetry of the front aspect is enhanced by the linear geometry of the feature hardwood truss and exposed rafters. This has the effect of drawing the subject into the generous entrance-way. Left and right wings angle away either side of the entrance.”

She said a sense of space and grandeur was felt immediately upon entering the house.

"Eyes will be drawn up by the exposed raked rafters. The vaulted ceiling contributing to the voluminous feel of the open living area,” Ms Pegg said.

"A wall of glass sliding doors span the length of the living area opening on to the central pool and outdoor living area. Above this windows are set into the gable, maximising the natural light and unifying the flow of the indoor and outdoor space.”

The left and right wings of the house (extending from the central living area) embrace the outdoor pool and living area.

The left wing consists of an office, bedroom, ensuite and laundry.

The right wing has the kitchen, which opens to the living area and behind this is the master suite.

These flanking wings cleverly consolidate the focal point of the central living area and make sense of the symmetry of the home's design and aspect on the property.

The home has a neutral colour scheme of white walls, ceilings and cabinetry to enhance the natural light and open airy feel of the home.

Textural interest is found in the natural stone bench tops, polished concrete floor and wood features throughout.

Interior and exterior continuity is achieved through the feature of the exposed rafters and locally sourced ironbark posts that surround the outdoor living area.

Inside a bespoke wooden barn door creates a relaxed junction between the central living area and the left wing of the home.

"Our open builders licence gives us the opportunity to do a generous scope of works but our heart is in building homes so the majority of the work we do is residential,” Ms Pegg said.

"We are bespoke builders - meaning that we custom design the build and tailor the home to the specific aspirations of the home owner.”