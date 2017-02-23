30°
Award-winning options at expo

Jacob Wilson | 23rd Feb 2017 10:00 AM
STUNNING: The Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo showcases a variety of services.
STUNNING: The Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo showcases a variety of services. Contributed

THE sheer number of talented Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo exhibitors on display says it all about the Whitsundays

More than 50 stalls will be set up with exhibitors offering a variety of services such as photography, hair and make-up, and music entertainment.

Not only are the exceptional suppliers and businesses world class, but they are based in one of the most beautiful parts of the world.

Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo co-ordinator Jess Lawrence said the winning combination of a world-class tourism destination and exceptional wedding suppliers was a major drawcard.

"It is a multi-faceted destination and with the day tours, free activities, rejuvenation of (Airlie Beach) main street, restaurants and islands there is literally something for everyone,” Ms Lawrence said.

"There are people here that are award-winning businesses across Australia, whether in tourism or in their own individual profession like hair stylists and make-up artists who have worked with some of the top designers,” she said.

The expo is the perfect opportunity for couples planning their big day in the region and it is on

this weekend in the main street of Proserpine.

LUXURY

What: Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

When: February 26, 10am

Cost: Gold coin donation

