AWARDS: Students excel despite year of Zoom and lockdowns

STUDENTS battled lockdowns, learning from home and Zoom classrooms in what was a tumultuous year in 2020.

Despite the challenges, Proserpine State High School students forged on and were recognised for their efforts at the school's annual awards night.

Students were honoured across several categories including sport, culture and leadership as well as academic awards for each year group.

Below is a list of the special award winners for 2020:

- Year 7 Innovative Learner Award: Thalia Foster

- Year 8 Encouragement Award: Charley Grigg

- Year 9 Citizenship Award: Riley Stuchbree

- Year 10 St Vincent De Paul Scholarships: Eli McGrath-Ashton and Abigail Lee

Proserpine State High School Year 10 ADF Future Innovators Award winner Sharvani McCoombes. Picture: Supplied

- Year 10 ADF Future Innovators Award: Sharvani McCoombes

- Year 10 Clint Greenhill Spirit Award: Flo Matthews

- Year 11 Agnes Pini Award: Kendall Sinnott

- Year 11 JCU Shield: Jack Dwyer

- Year 11 Whitsunday Zonta Club Bursary: Sarah Milne

- Year 12 Cindy Seawright Memorial Award: Imogen Tulk

Proserpine State High School Year 10 ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award winner Mac Rogers. Picture: Supplied

- Year 12 School Based Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year: Brenton Talbot

- Year 12 ADF Future Innovators Award: Theo Brown

- Year 12 JCU Rising Star Award: Tui Taylor

Cultural and youth activities special awards:

- Junior Secondary Instrumental Music Award: Tegan Hanks

- Instrumental Music Award: Alexis Graham

- Public Speaking Award: Crystal Glisson

- Cultural Award: Crystal Glisson

Proserpine State High School Year 11 Leadership Teamwork Award winner Tessa Jolley. Picture: Supplied

Leadership awards:

- Year 9 Junior Secondary Leadership Teamwork Award: Sam Rogers

- Year 10 ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award: Mac Rogers

- Year 11 Leadership Teamwork Award: Tessa Jolley

- Year 12 ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award: Imogen Tulk

- Citizenship Award: Aiden Payet

Awards of Excellence:

- Junior Secondary All Rounder Award: Sam Rogers

- Hamilton Island Extraordinary Achievement Award: Jack Dwyer

- Peter Maywald Quiet Achiever Award: Emma Faletti

- Dawson Medal: Imogen Tulk

- Caltex Best All Rounder: Tui Taylor

- Top Scholar Award: Tui Taylor

- Student of the Year: Kasey Hogan