Awards to be held on Hamilton Island

THE Whitsunday tourism industry's night of nights promises to be an unforgettable experience on Hamilton Island.

The Whitsunday Tourism Awards gala event, on Saturday, September 30, is being supported by headline sponsor, the Reef Gateway Hotel, official airline sponsor Tigerair Australia and Cruise Whitsundays will provided transfers to the island.

Entertainment at the gala event will be provided by The Potbelleez, the popular three-piece Irish-Australian electro-house and dance music group, whose hits have included Don't Hold Back and Are You With Me?

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said it was rewarding to see partners such as the Reef Gateway Hotel and Tigerair Australia come on board and support the awards.

"This year, more than ever, I think it is really important that we recognise the outstanding efforts of our tourism operators,” Mr Turner said.

"We are a resilient lot and have met the challenges presented to us this year head on.

"It will be nice to put all that behind us, even for a short while, and celebrate our successes.”

Award submissions can be made by visiting the Tourism Whitsundays' website and must be made before August 10.

Tickets to the event on September 30 are also available at the TW website and include return bus and ferry transfers.