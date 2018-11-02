Awesome foursome seals coveted prize

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS: Airlie Beach Bowls Club member Nathan Harriott has been selected to represent the north in the Bowls Queensland run "North versus South Challenge” that is to be played on November 3-4 at Suburban Bowls Club in Townsville.

Champion of Champion Two bowl Triples Event in Mackay: Airlie Beach team Russ Jackson, John Beach and Armando Isgro had a successful weekend. First game they defeated Mackay City team 26-13, next game the Airlie team defeated Mackay 36-13 and in the grand final they defeated Proserpine 27-21 making them the Mackay district champion of champions two bowls triples.

Club Competitions. Mixed fours: Henny Tattam, Val Hadley, John Beach and Tony Whitehorn defeated Elaine Kippen, P Durnsford, (substitute for W Keppke) Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro 26-13 to become 2018 mixed fours club champions.

Mixed Triples: Jill Spencer, Bob McMahon and Nik Fernbach defeated Shirley Wodson, Terry Clarke and Graeme Herd 19-14 and now go on and play the grand final against Armando Isgro's team.

Ladies Interclub Shield. Airlie Beach, Proserpine, Wangaratta and Ayr each fielded three teams of three players to contest the interclub shield.

Aggregate scores determined the winning team for each game. Wangaratta hosted the event this year and for the second consecutive year won the shield with a score of 2+34. Airlie ladies came second winning two games out of the three games and a score of 2 -3. Ayr was third and Proserpine fourth.

Wednesday Social bowls: Triples games were played. The winning team was Lu Rogan, Tony Kelly and Dave Lang who defeated Lyn Graham, Jim Cairns and Steve Tattam 20-16.

The other two games had margins of 1 and 2 shots.

Wednesday Business House Bowls has recommenced. The winning business house on the night was "Fishing World”.

Other winning teams were "Sublime Painters” and "Woolworths”.

Friday night Barefoot Bowls had excited young children skipping about while their parents played a relaxed bowling game on the rinks close by.

Group bookings are available and can be made by phoning the club.

Saturday morning Scroungers: Fifteen players competed. The winner for the day was Tony Whitehorn.

Sunday Social Bowls: Three rinks competed and the winning team on the day with the highest winning score was H. Secomb, P. Osborne and Steve Tattam who played W. Barry, B. Whitehorn and Paul Durnsford.