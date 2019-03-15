Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to Cabramatta West last night after reports of two men fighting and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head. Picture: TNV
Police were called to Cabramatta West last night after reports of two men fighting and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head. Picture: TNV
Crime

Pedestrian hit by car then killed by axe

by Phoebe Loomes
15th Mar 2019 8:18 AM

A MAN has died after suffering axe wounds during a fight that followed a car crash in Sydney's west.

Two men were fighting on Luker Road in Cabramatta after a car hit a pedestrian about 8.45pm last night. Emergency services arrived and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head - police say the man had also been hit by a car.

Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Another man, 75, was arrested at the scene and an axe, believed to have been used in the attack, was seized.

Police believe the 59-year-old man had been hit with an axe by the other man. The two men were known to one another.

The 75-year-old man was taken to Fairfield police station where he assisted police with their inquiries.

He was then transferred to Liverpool Hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the fight.

 

Emergency services treated the 59-year-old, but he died at the scene.
Emergency services treated the 59-year-old, but he died at the scene.

"A crime scene continues to be examined by specialist officers, and detectives from Fairfield City Police Area Command have established Strike Force Pierson to investigate the incident," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

axe attack crime editors picks sydney

Top Stories

    Police say boatie was found dead near creek bank

    premium_icon Police say boatie was found dead near creek bank

    News Search and rescue crews locate missing person

    • 15th Mar 2019 6:55 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Family's anguish at selling historic property

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Family's anguish at selling historic property

    People and Places Third generation Whitsunday farmer explains reason for sale.

    Whitsundays teen cricketer named in state squad

    premium_icon Whitsundays teen cricketer named in state squad

    Cricket 'She gives the boys a run for their money.'

    Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

    Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

    News Whitsunday Times will include access to The Courier-Mail, rewards