Axed: Seven dumps Mel Doyle’s Sunday Night

Channel 7's flagship news and current affairs program Sunday Night has been axed.

Seven's Head of News and Current Affairs Craig McPherson told staff earlier today the 10-year-old program would no longer continue

Average ratings, controversial sackings and high costs are said to be behind the move to drop the program, which is hosted by Melissa Doyle.

The Daily Telegraph understands Seven executives plan to resurrect Today Tonight.

Insiders say Sunday Night host Doyle and valuable journalists, cameramen and producers will be found new jobs within the network.

