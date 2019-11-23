Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bashing
Bashing
Crime

Axemen storm supermarket

by PATRICK BILLINGS
23rd Nov 2019 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenage girls were forced to run for their lives when men armed with axes stormed their work in Brisbane's south.

Two men barged into the Forest Lake supermarket on Woogaroo St about 8.40pm yesterday.

Armed with axes, the men demanded money from two store attendants aged 17 and 19.

The girls managed to flee without injury out a back door.

The culprits stole cigarettes and personal property belonging to the girls including a handbag and wallet

The men, who were dressed in black, ran along Forest Lake Boulevard towards Alpine Place after leaving the business.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Quote number: QP1902321650

More Stories

armed robbery axe attack axemen supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small businesses, major brands unite for first trade show

        premium_icon Small businesses, major brands unite for first trade show

        News Hundreds support event a long time in the works to help boost the Whitsundays food scene.

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        News Explore facts and impacts of party drugs with The Ripple Effect

        Mining company dodging $379m clean-up bill, group claims

        premium_icon Mining company dodging $379m clean-up bill, group claims

        Business ‘Who will be responsible for the ongoing care and maintenance of the moonscaped...

        EXCITED: Shoppers flock to Anaconda for grand opening

        premium_icon EXCITED: Shoppers flock to Anaconda for grand opening

        Business Check out the photos from this morning's launch event in Cannonvale.