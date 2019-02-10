Menu
Login
A B-Double has burst into flames on the Bruce Highway near Sarina.
A B-Double has burst into flames on the Bruce Highway near Sarina. Contributed
Breaking

B-Double bursts into flames on highway

Rainee Shepperson
by
10th Feb 2019 4:57 PM

THE burnt-out shell of a B-Double is blocking the Bruce Highway near Mackay after it burst into flames this afternoon.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene, 3km south of Sarina, at 3.19pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two rural fire and two urban fire crews were at the scene.

It is not known what type of cargo the truck was carrying.

A spokesman for Queensland Police said the truck had been completely destroyed but the driver of the vehicle had escaped with no injuries.

He said police believed the fire had been caused by an engine failure.

The highway is still blocked but local traffic diversions are in place.

The police spokesman said it could be shut for another two hours.

bruce highway editors picks fire mackay police qfes qps sarina truck fire
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Sunday road update: Watch out for potholes

    Sunday road update: Watch out for potholes

    News ROADS in the region are reopening, but are littered with potholes.

    Crystal set for close cut

    Crystal set for close cut

    News Bowen woman inspired to shave head after Dad's cancer scare.

    Driver three times the limit

    Driver three times the limit

    News Drink driver was seen "swerving”.

    $8000 fine after evading police on scooter

    $8000 fine after evading police on scooter

    News Man fined $8000 after police chase.