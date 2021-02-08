Menu
Shaun the Sheep’s Circus Show is coming to Mackay. Picture: Contributed.
Family Fun

Baaaaaaaa: Shaun the Sheep is coming to Mackay

Heidi Petith
8th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Shaun the Sheep and the rest of the flock are making their way to Mackay thanks to a collaboration between two world-leading performance companies.

Circa Contemporary Circus has teamed up with global animation studio Aardman to produce Shaun the Sheep’s Circus Show, a production for the young and young at heart.

Wallace & Gromit, pictured with Shaun the Sheep. Picture: Supplied.
If you are not familiar with Shaun, it is a spin-off from the Wallace & Gromit franchise — well known for its cheeky brand of humour.

The live show will blend animation, stage, film and physically challenging live acrobatics with Shaun the Sheep’s fun, humour and playfulness.

Aardman head of attractions and live experiences Ngaio Harding-Hill said the live show was a realisation of a long-held ambition.

“The physicality of circus performance marries perfectly with the slapstick traditions, thrills and humour of the brand,” Mr Harding-Hill said.

“Circa’s creative vision made them the perfect partner to create a Shaun the Sheep Circus show for global audiences.”

Arts Minister Leanne Enoch said the show was a fantastic win for Queensland.

“The arts, cultural and creative sector plays a crucial role in our COVID-19 recovery, bringing our communities back together and supporting jobs for artists and arts workers.”

Shaun first premiered in Wallace & Gromit A Close Shave before having his own show on BBC from 2007.

A scene from the movie Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon released in 2019. Picture: Contributed.
There will be four chances to watch the Circus Show at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre with performances at 10am and 6pm on Friday April 2 and Saturday April 3.

Tickets range from $37-$42 each for children (aged 18 months to 15 years) and $57-$62 for adults and can be purchased via the themecc.com.au.

