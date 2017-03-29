Baby born in midst of cyclone

The baby girl was born at the Queensland Ambulance Service station at Cannonvale.

WHILE carnage reigned across the Whitsundays this morning, there was some good news with two lucky parents welcoming a baby into the world.

A baby girl was born at the Whitsunday Ambulance Station at Cannonvale at 4.20am this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports that the baby and the mother are both doing well.

We at the Whitsunday Times and the wider community would like to wish a very big congratulations to the new parents.

Might we suggest Debbie for a name?