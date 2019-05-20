Baby born on way to hospital

FAST ARRIVAL: Chelsea Lambert with daughter Aubrey Wardlaw who she gave birth to in the back of an ambulance on the way to hospital.

WHEN little Aubrey Wardlaw made her entrance into the world, she did it in a hurry, with ambulance officers having to deliver her in the back of an ambulance on the way to hospital.

The day started as a pretty normal one for Jubilee Pocket mum Chelsea Lambert, although she had an inkling in the morning that it might be the day she gave birth.

Ms Lambert had had back pain for the two previous days, but on February 26 she could feel a little bit of movement in her lower stomach.

She rang her partner Tony Wardlaw in the morning to tell him she though "today is the day” but assured him it would be a long time before she would actually give birth.

"I just felt like she was moving,” Ms Lambert said.

"We assume that all during the day with the movements I was felling, she was getting into position.”

By 7.30pm, Ms Lambert had to keep standing up and pacing as movements had started.

"I didn't believe I was in labour. It was total different to my first pregnancy,” she said.

She was feeling slight movements low in her belly about 10 minutes apart, but no pain.

Ms Lambert again spoke to her midwife who she had been keeping in contact with all day, but assured her partner she still had "hours to go”.

An hour later her water broke and soon after the painful contractions started.

Ms Lambert yelled out to her partner to call the midwife and the ambulance as she felt she was not going to make it to the hospital.

She managed to get in the ambulance, having only a few contractions before little Aubrey arrived near Brandy Creek, delivered by paramedic Chris Cranmer.

Mr Wardlaw and Aubrey's big sister Addison Courtney, who were following behind the ambulance, arrived just in time to cut the baby's cord.

Ms Lambert has nothing but praise for Mr Cranmer and fellow paramedic Peter Gleeson.

"Chris was amazing,” she said.

"Their personalities were brilliant.”

Ms Lambert said there was only 50 minutes between when her water broke to actually giving birth.

"I probably would have had 10 contractions.”

Ms Lambert said the experience was very different to her first daughter's birth where she had 50 minutes of just pushing.

"This time I did not push,” she said.