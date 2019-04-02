Baby’s huge hair causes ‘stir’

A four-month-old baby is literally stopping people in their tracks - thanks to his stunning head of hair.

Boston's mum, Tara Simich, shared a series of photos of her son on her Instagram account, where his huge mop of chestnut hair was on full display.

His long locks stand up on end, attracting a frenzy of activity wherever he goes.

"It stops people in their tracks," Tara told news.com.au. "He really causes a stir wherever he goes.

"Mostly people are in complete shock because he's so little, they can't believe the hair is his. But it is."

The reaction on social media has been the same, with people revealing they're in disbelief over Boston's impressive hair.

"His hair is just insane!" one person wrote recently.

"What an Elvis bouffant he has," another said.

"My god this kids hair is bloody amazing!!" someone else exclaimed.

Another person simply added: #hairgoals.

Tara, who runs a fitness program called Jungle Body in Perth, regularly shares photos of Boston along with his older brother Jagger.

She said he'd always had an impressive amount of hair, arriving into the world a healthy 3.8kg in December - with his signature dark quiff.

"He has hair exactly like his dad's," she wrote in a post announcing his birth on December 5, 2018.

Since then his locks have continued to grow, with Tara teasing a photo celebrating his eight-week milestone should become a "big hair meme".

Boston isn't alone with his glorious head of hair. Last year, Baby Chanco from Japan became an online sensation thanks to her incredible mane.

She amassed thousands of online followers with her "Hair Diary" that showed her sporting a variety of different hairstyles.

As a result, she won an incredible modelling job, becoming the new face of Pantene in January.

His mum Tara Simich said he caused a ‘stir’ wherever he goes.