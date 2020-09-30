Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have attended a public disturbance in Rockhampton’s west. PICTURE: file photo
Police have attended a public disturbance in Rockhampton’s west. PICTURE: file photo
Breaking

Baby and dog left in car as street fight erupts

kaitlyn smith
30th Sep 2020 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have this evening attended a public disturbance which occurred in Rockhampton's west.

It is understood two individuals were seen assaulting one another on North St at Wandal around 5.30pm.

However, reports suggested the pair had also been involved in an altercation inside a vehicle moments earlier.

Passing motorists reportedly witnessed the incident unfold as the fight moved on to the road.

It is believed an infant and dog remained inside the white Holden Commodore as the fight occurred.

The pair are reportedly known to each.

crime wrap rockhampton eventide aged care public disturbance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOOTY FEVER: Gumlu students welcome league legend

        Premium Content FOOTY FEVER: Gumlu students welcome league legend

        Sport Johnathan Thurston shared tips for on and off the field including how to perfect a penalty.

        • 30th Sep 2020 6:34 PM
        ‘Tri’ time: Athletes put fitness to the test in Proserpine

        Premium Content ‘Tri’ time: Athletes put fitness to the test in Proserpine

        Sport They took on a 20km time trial that was all about teamwork.

        How Bruce Hwy expansion could benefit growing prawn farm

        Premium Content How Bruce Hwy expansion could benefit growing prawn farm

        Politics Deb Frecklington says Whitsunday residents would be some of those to benefit from...

        Inaugural festival brings creativity to the foreshore

        Premium Content Inaugural festival brings creativity to the foreshore

        Whats On The packed three day calendar of workshops, events and installations kicks off on...