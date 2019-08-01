Baby girl found during major drug syndicate bust

A FOUR-month-old baby girl was found inside a Sydney home when police raided an alleged major drugs and weapons syndicate where they seized 11 weapons as well as $1m in designer clothes.

Police searched two homes in Old Guildford and Merrylands on Wednesday where they found eight Glock semiautomatic pistols and an extended Glock magazine, two Desert Eagle semiautomatic pistols, a pen gun for .22 calibre, ammunition, two knuckle dusters, handcuffs, an electronic stun gun, with cartridges; and a variety of prohibited and restricted substances, including cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, steroids and Valium.

A baby rocker was pictured below a bookcase filled with designer boxes. Picture: NSW Police

Among all the firearms and other alleged illegal goods was a baby walker.

The massive haul was uncovered after a six-month investigation by a squad attached to the Wetherill Park Region Enforcement Squad looking into the supply and distribution of cocaine across Sydney's south west.

More than $400,000 cash as well as uncashed cheques, luxury clothing, jewellery, bedding, and other fashion accessories, estimated to be worth more than $1 million, was also taken.

Dozens of firearms were also found during the raids. Picture: NSW Police

$1m worth of designer clothes and goods were uncovered. Picture: NSW Police

A 23-year-old Guildford man was charged with supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, four counts of supply prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, found on/entering/leaving drug premises, possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, possess prohibited drug, not keep firearm safely-prohibited firearm. he was also charged with conducting a drug premises with a child in the vicinity.

A 30-year-old Bankstown man was charged with supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, five counts of supply prohibited drug, found on/entering/leaving drug premises, and possess prescribed restricted substance.

Three men have been charged over their alleged roles in the operation. Picture: NSW Police

The 30-year-old Merrylands man was charged with four counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of deal with proceeds of crime, weapons charges as well as drug premises with a child in the area.

All three will appear in Parramatta court today.

A fourth man - aged 25 - was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine. He will be issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for possess prohibited drug.