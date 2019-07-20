Baby names that are going extinct in 2019
THERE are no baby Bruces, there are no baby Beryls.
Well, now, the UK have released their own least popular baby names list, and the results are crazy.
According to the the UK's Office for National Statistics these are the baby names that are going extinct:
Boys
Craig
Jordan
Kieran
Scott
Ashley
Shane
Shaun
Sean
Andrew
Christopher
Curtis
Dean
Connor
Callum
Girls
Kirsty
Shannon
Danielle
Gemma
Jodie
Lauren
Jadie
Rhiannon
Ashleigh
Chelsea
Leanne
Samantha
Hayley
Rachel/Rachael
It's pretty wild
I'd venture a bet that we all know a person named every one of those names on the list. It's kind of mind boggling to think that in a decade we might have more Atticus' than Andrews.
For comparison, here are the Aussie baby names going extinct:
Beryl
Brett
Craig
Darren
Daryl
Donna
Kerry
Kylie
Sally
Sharon
Tracey
Wayne
Would you give your child any of these names?
This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.