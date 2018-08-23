Baby Shovelnose Ray dubbed Barry

THE votes are in: Daydream Island's baby Giant Shovelnose Ray has been named Barry, inspired by the Great Barrier Reef.

Students from Cannonvale State School were enlisted to brainstorm potential names which were posted as a live poll on the Daydream Island Resort's Facebook page.

After more than 1,000 votes were cast, Barry was announced as the winning name by 70 votes at the Cannonvale State School assembly last Wednesday.

Daydream Island Marine Biologist Louise Kirk said that a big focus for Barry's home, the updated Living Reef, is education.

"We are improving our education space with a new Reef Exploration Centre as well as new hands on experiences people can be a part of,” she said.

"We plan to work closely with the local community, including the schools, in various projects which will involve getting people out to the island to see the Living Reef.

"We are very excited to get people back onto the island so we can share our passion for marine life with everyone.”

Cannonvale State School has advised that they will be proudly displaying Barry's picture in the school for all to enjoy.