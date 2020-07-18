Baby dies in drowning incident

A 7-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive.

A 7-month-old baby has tragically died after being found unresponsive in Melbourne early on Saturday morning.

Police said emergency services were called to a Kavanagh St address in Southbank just before 7.20am to reports a baby girl was unresponsive.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 7-month-old but she sadly died at the scene. It's believed the baby drowned.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

