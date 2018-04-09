Filthy bach’s final scathing insult

Laurina isn’t in the mood for Daniel on Bachelor in Paradise. .

BACHELOR In Paradise's cocky Canadian contestant Daniel Maguire has exited with one final stinging insult to the ladies of the show - but not before slapping them with a series of vulgar questions and statements.

He only landed in the resort on Sunday night, but by Monday, Daniel was already getting familiar with a number of potential lovers.

While hanging out on an outdoor bed with Keira, Daniel informed her: "I'd have sex with you right now."

And later on at the cocktail party, when Keira commented on the heat, Daniel inquired: "Do I make you moist?"

No. No you do not.

When he wasn't trying to win over Keira, he was also playing with the hearts of Nina and Laurina. The moves earned him the nickname "Douchebag Daniel".

Daniel was determined to get a rose at Monday night's rose ceremony - and he didn't care who it came from. His strategy was simple: "My game plan tonight is to throw my man eggs around and plant my seeds and let them grow."

According to his calculations, he had a least three women all willing to throw their roses at him.

"I'm a f**kin' hot commodity, eh? Damn! It feels good," he said menacingly.

Slightly creepy.

But it turns out he wasn't the commodity he thought he was. And no one wanted his man eggs. All the ladies had figured out the wily ways of Douchebag Daniel and chose other fellas.

When Laurina looked to be his final chance, he decided she'll do: "She's older than I usually go for ... I usually go for under 30. But age is only a number."

But what Daniel didn't seem to realise was that with age comes wisdom, and Laurina didn't give him a rose either.

"Towards the end of the cocktail party, Daniel sits there and looks at me and says the most slimy, chauvinistic derogatory comments. This guy isn't having a healthy affect on the environment here," she said.

After being so arrogant about his chances of getting a million roses from a million different girls, Daniel probably feels like a massive wang now that he has been publicly rejected and sent home. But he doesn't.

"Am I upset I'm leaving? No. I'm more upset I didn't get to work out at the gym," he scoffed to us.

And then he slapped the ladies down with one final insult.

"All these ladies are stale. Stale bread," snipped Daniel, who thinks he's the best thing since ... stale bread.