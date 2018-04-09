Bachelor intruder’s cringe-worthy TV past

Daniel Maguire gave an infamous exit speech from the US version of The Bachelorette.

BACHELOR in Paradise's new intruder, Daniel Maguire, is no stranger to reality television.

The Canadian, who first found fame on the US version of The Bachelorette before appearing in two subsequent Bachelor In Paradise series, ruffled plenty of feathers when he landed at the Fijian resort during last night's episode, and promptly started flirting with about half the girls.

It's hard to know how he'll be remembered when his time on the show is up, but a quick Google search of him told us plenty about his legacy over in the States - in particular, one very memorable speech.

After being given the boot in 13th place during season 12 of The Bachelorette, Daniel gave his cringe-worthy take on the situation during his exit interview with producers.

"I know I'm a great catch, I've had more experiences than all of these [other contestants] combined, but there's millions of people in the world, and the chances of [The Bachelorette] falling in love with me ... well, I've got a better chance of getting ... struck by lightning ... while ... uh, you know ... shaving my face," he awkwardly babbled.

Earlier, Daniel had reiterated how attractive he found himself (something we've already had to bear witness to on our own Bachelor In Paradise).

"She [The Bachelorette] is obviously going for personality ... if this was based solely on looks, there's a good chance I'd still be there. My body had nothing to do with this, because obviously she doesn't care about that ... Those other guys aren't on my level, bottom line," he declared.

"No one's on my level."

Cringe.

Bachelor In Paradise continues 7.30pm tonight on Ten.