Bachelor star announces he’s suing Ten
Jamie Doran, a current cast mate on Bachelor in Paradise, has announced he's suing Network Ten and the producers of the franchise, Warner Bros Australia.
In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Jamie - who first appeared on our screens in the 2019 season of The Bachelorette and was quickly branded a "stage-five clinger" - dropped the bombshell news.
"This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," the 40-year-old firefighter wrote.
"After lengthy consideration, I've decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros. Australia.
"I'm not going to comment on this any further and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy."
News.com.au has reached out to Ten for comment.
Doran does not go into any further detail about his reasons for pursuing legal action, but some viewers questioned Bachelor in Paradise's duty of care after confronting scenes last week showed him breaking down in hysterical tears as he begged close friend Timm Hanly not to leave the show.
In the aftermath, host Osher Gunsberg defended the "robust" mental health support system in place for contestants:
To be CLEAR.— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 22, 2020
The amount of mental health support before/during/after production for the people on this show it significant. But you'll never know who accessed it, who asked for it, and who continues with it because of privacy. But trust me, it's ROBUST. #bachelorinparadiseau
Jamie's copped plenty of criticism this season over his treatment of Brittney Weldon, with whom he's developed a "friendship" pact with which sees them platonically gift each other roses to stay in the game.
Last week, he hit back and defended himself in a fiery post, while also disabling comments on his Instagram page.
So once again I have to deal with a bunch of negative criticism regarding my friendship / relationship with @brittneymweldon. I don’t feel like I need to explain myself, but public scrutiny has forced my hand. At no point am I ‘stringing her along’ in Paradise. Yes, I stand by my statement that ‘I can’t imagine waking up in Paradise without her’. Brittney is one of the most amazing, beautiful, & vibrant women that I’ve ever met in my life. It tears me at the core that people are challenging my validity with her. Obviously those of you who are judging me don’t know what type of man I am, & the core principles & ethics I stand for. At no time did I manipulate Brittney into giving me a rose, & if you don’t believe me you can DM her directly. I’ll cherish what I have with Brittney for the rest of my life. Before you cast judgement over what you see in an edit, please respect that I always have Brittney’s best interests at heart. Stop buying into the ninety minutes you see on television each night. Britt is no fool. If she didn’t see my authenticity, I would have been cast from Paradise a long time ago. I’m not asking for you all to love me (even like me), but please just understand that I think the world of Brittney.
Jamie is no stranger to backlash from viewers of the franchise. During his 2019 Bachelorette season, he was branded a "stalker" and "clinger" by both fellow contestants and viewers over his attempts to woo Angie Kent.
It culminated in a heated on-screen conversation between Angie and Jamie, where she was forced to ask him why everyone had warned her parents she should steer clear of him.
"They feel that I'm too needy for you, like a stage-five clinger," he told her.
Then saying it was "like a compliment", he added, "I'm almost, like, too much of a good guy".
It's probably pertinent to point out that everyone on the show has full access to mental health professionals as well as support from the Warner Bros. Australia and Network 10 teams before, during and after production. #bachelorinparadiseau— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 22, 2020