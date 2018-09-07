Bachelor ‘villain’ confirms she’s an actor

This year’s Bachelor ‘villain’ Romy Poulier has confirmed she’s an actor in real life.

THE Bachelor's Romy Poulier has finally confirmed she's a paid actor in real life - despite being billed as a "photo shoot director" on the show.

Romy, 30, and her two "villain" sidekicks, Cat Henesey-Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn, all left the series during Thursday night's episode, after weeks of explosive clashes with other contestants.

Romy left another contestant running from the set in tears during Wednesday night’s episode.

The trio appeared on Kyle and Jackie O this morning, where one anonymous listener called up and accused Romy of being a "paid plant".

"I have a friend of a friend who has come and said - now, they know your brother, Romy - and he has said that you're a paid plant," the female caller said.

"I'm an actor. There's all these rumours going around that I've been paid," Romy replied.

"Well, look. I'm an actor and I was paid on the show, as was everyone else. My trade is acting, so you do the math."

Jackie O then jumped in: "Well, when I do the math I think, 'Yeah, you were a paid plant.'"

Romy then backtracked slightly, insisting she wasn't exactly a "plant", but that her appearance on The Bachelor "turned into a role pretty quickly" and that it "happened organically".

"I auditioned. I went through the same process as everyone else," she said. "But we are a cast, after all."

The drama she created left plenty of fans questioning whether or not it was authentic.

There have been plenty of suspicions about Romy's intentions on the show since it emerged she had appeared in Australian shows Home And Away and The Elephant Princess, as well as US drama series Terra Nova and stage productions of The Wizard Of Oz and The Sound Of Music. She even auditioned to play Schapelle Corby in the 2014 telemovie about the convicted drug trafficker, although the role was eventually given to Krew Boylan.

While admitting that some of her nastier comments on The Bachelor were "hard to watch", Romy seemed happy to wear the "mean girl" tag while speaking with Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa.

"I'm not angry; I know what I signed up for. I filled out the paperwork," she said.

"[Producers] wanted a villain, so I gave them a villain. It's blown up, but I didn't attack anyone's looks, it wasn't anything derogatory."

However, in an interview with news.com.au, Romy said she felt betrayed by producers who lulled her into a false sense of security.

"I kind of regret having such an opinion," she said. "I feel like at times we were a little manipulated to feel comfortable enough to give our opinion, which is then being taken out of context, twisted, and turned and built into this incredibly b*tchy storyline."