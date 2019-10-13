Bachelorette councillor calls out ‘hypocrisy’

BOOTED Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow says calls for him to quit Noosa Shire Council are hypocritical, given an alleged sex offender colleague hasn't faced similar demands.

Noosa councillor Frank Pardon is facing historical child abuse charges but has been free to carry on his civic duties since being charged in 2017.

Cr Pardon is contesting the allegations, which stem from the mid-1990s before he was elected, and a trial is set for December.

Under laws introduced last year councillors are automatically suspended if they are charged with any one of a long list of offences.

However offences of a sexual nature are not on the list and do not trigger an automatic suspension.

Cr Pardon is charged with five counts each of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and indecent treatment of a child under 16 under care.

He is also charged with committing an offence during the course of an unlawful relationship with a child under 16.

Cr Glasgow was kicked off the The Bachelorette this week after lewd behaviour towards the televisions show's star Angie Kent.

Along with being cut from the cast, Cr Glasgow is now being investigated by the local government watchdog and, on Friday, Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington called on him to resign.

Jess Glasgow

"The behaviour displayed was misogynistic, crude and highly offensive," Cr Wellington said in a statement.

"Having now viewed (the) episode of the program, I have spoken to Cr Glasgow and told him to seriously consider resigning from his position as councillor on the Noosa council."

When asked about the charges relating to Cr Pardon, council chief executive Brett de Chastel said the trial was not a council matter.

"The allegations relate back to 1994 prior to Cr Pardon's election to Noosa Council in 1997," he said.

"Council will make no further comment, as it is a matter before the courts"

But Cr Glasgow let fly, labelling it a double standard.

"This is bulls - t. This guy's telling me to stand down when you've got a guy that's (facing charges)," he said yesterday.

"Look, I like Frank OK but no one deserves to be thrown under the bus for a TV show."

Cr Pardon's situation contrasts with former Logan and Ipswich Mayors, Luke Smith and Andrew Antoniolli, who were suspended following charges of official corruption (Smith) and fraud (Antoniolli).

When asked whether it would amend the law to have sexual offence charges trigger a councillor's suspension, the State Government did not address the question.

"Suspension of a councillor is triggered by charges involving integrity offences or serious integrity offences relating to the office of councillor," a Local Government Department spokesman said.