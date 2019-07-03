BACK IN BUSINESS: Find out where Bob Spees is now

WHEN the Spees were told they had only a month to vacate the premises as their lease was being terminated, there was no time to think of a plan B.

It's been an emotional roller-coaster for family and Yvonne Spees said they'd walked out of the shop with "nothing”.

Yvonne said the main objective was to move all the stock, which they did but at cost price, leaving them with little profit.

"We sold all our stock, but our main objective was to pay all our suppliers - we didn't want to walk out owing them,” she said.

Yvonne and Bob have both worked their whole lives, and one of the hardest parts of shutting up shop was getting used to their own company.

"We were so used to seeing people every day, and now we don't see anyone,” she said.

Every time they go to the shops, they get stopped constantly, as people want to know what it is they're doing, and where they're doing it.

It's a matter of starting over and the Whitsunday Times can reveal, Whitsunday Fishing World is back.

Located at Unit 2, 27 Stormvogel Dr in Mandalay is a brand-new Whitsunday Fishing World.

CUSTOM: A pillar of the fishing world, Bob Spees has opened up shop in Mandalay. Georgia Simpson

You know you've hit the jackpot when you arrive at a Greek Inspired palace, with the white walls fringed with bougainvillea.

Walk right up to the end of the drive way, and you'll be greeted with rods, reels and custom and speciality items.

The business is shifting slightly away from the commercial side of the industry and will be honing on what they're so well known for, which is the speciality products, and custom rods and reels.

"We're just going to be doing the speciality stuff - you can't get it anywhere else, and if we don't have it we can order it in for you,” Bob said.

Bob said the only fish he had not had the pleasure of reeling in, was a fresh water trout.

"I have fished all over Australia, and what the business is about is passing on your knowledge and experience to others,” he said.

"All these shows on TV - they're just about advertising products and not showing people the correct way to use them.”

And that's why he's decided to rebuild - because the man just loves fishing and wants to share it with everyone.

"The overwhelming fact has been the support of the public, and now we just want to look after them. People can come here and ask me anything.”

DETAILS:

Monday - Tuesday: 8am - 5.30pm

Wednesday: 8 - noon

Thursday - Friday: 8am - 5.30pm

Weekends: By appointment only, call 4946 4439 or 0417 115 855.