BACK IN BUSINESS: Food centre opens temporary home

Inspecting the temporary home of the Anglicare Low Cost Food Centre in Proserpine are St Paul's Anglican Church parish priest Fr Greg Windsor, Anglican Church representative Rhonda Windsor, volunteer store supervisor Emma Buckton and Anglicare Whitsunday regional director John Langford. Monique Preston

A STORE that provides low-cost food options for the community is back in business in Proserpine after opening in a temporary building today.

The Anglicare Low Cost Food Assist Centre was forced to close the doors of its Main St shop front on October 16 after a change of lease terminated its occupancy of the building.

However, the shop re-opened in what was the office at St Paul's Anglican Church in Main St this morning.

The centre is behind the church building itself.

Anglicare Whitsunday regional director John Langford said the centre allowed people on low incomes - whether that be because they were unemployed, elderly, on a pension, or for any other reason - to be able to buy food at prices they could afford.

"The centre provides basic food, (that is) non-perishable, practical and relevant to low income needs,” Mr Langford said.

Mr Langford said the centre filled an important need in the community and had been busy.

"It's exceeded expectations,” he said.

"It's a well-known truth that the three necessities of humans is that we have a roof over our heads, clothing on our backs and food in our tummies.”

However, he said for some people it was not as easy as just going to the supermarket to buy food because they could not afford to.

"Everyone has the right to be fed and not to be humiliated in seeking to be fed,” Mr Langford said.

He said Anglicare was working to find a permanent building for the store, but was happy to be able to offer a temporary one in the meantime.

"We were jolly lucky to re-open so soon, courtesy of the parish church,” he said.

"As a short-term (solution), this excellent.

"This is a perfect example of collaboration of church and community services coming together in the interest of the community.”

St Paul's parish priest Fr Greg Windsor said he was pleased to be able to provide a temporary home for the centre, which is run by Anglicare in collaboration with Proserpine Community Centre.

"Once we heard of the need, we were very happy to offer our premises,” Fr Windsor said.

Due to its smaller size, stock in the temporary centre will be limited.

Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm.