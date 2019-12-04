Back on agenda: Expressions of interest wanted for marina

FLASHBACK: Shute Harbour 12 months on from the crossing of the coast by Cyclone Debbie.

FLASHBACK: Shute Harbour 12 months on from the crossing of the coast by Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

A MARINA, mooted for Shute Harbour for more than two decades, is back in the spotlight, with registrations of interest for berths now being accepted.

Shute Harbour Marina is described on the State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning website, as an integrated marina, resort hotel and residential community development with the site granted a lease by the State Government in 1994.

Now, registrations of interest for berths are being accepted by Taylors Property Specialists, who published a newsletter, on November 22, stating that the business had started marketing the development.

The $252 million development has a long history, starting with it being declared a 'significant project' in 2003 by the State Government.

The green light was given in 2013 subject to environmental conditions being met.

The lease was renewed in 2017, subject to further development approvals, and the current EIS status is shown on the website as 'approved with conditions'.

On March 27, 2019, Whitsunday Regional Council granted preliminary approval for the development, which adopted a separate detailed development code for the site to regulate land uses and building design.

The recent Taylors Property Specialists newsletter said: 'The marina will be constructed to international standards to deliver a safe and secure harbour environment for the enjoyment of the local boating community, tourists and general public.”

According to website information, the proposed development is set to include a 395-berth marina, a 109-room hotel, a commercial, retail and dining precinct, 49-allotment managed resort accommodation precinct, and a retirement resort comprising 70 apartments and a communal leisure centre.

It is estimated the development will provide 436 jobs during the construction phase and 245 jobs once it is operational.

Shute Harbour Marina Developments Pty Ltd were contacted for comment but a response had not been received by time of publication.

The story so far...

- Proposals for a marina development at Shute Harbour have been discussed since the late 1980s

- 1994: The current site was granted a lease by the State Government

- 2003: The project was declared a 'significant project' by the state

- 2005 to 2013: The applicant undertook various environmental studies to support the development

- 2013: The green light was given by the State Government

- 2017: The lease was renewed subject to further development approvals

- 2019: Whitsunday Regional Council granted preliminary approval for the development.