Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are a range of New Year's Eve events to choose from across the region.
There are a range of New Year's Eve events to choose from across the region.
News

BACK ON: Fireworks to go ahead across region

Elyse Wurm
24th Dec 2019 9:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Whitsunday Regional Council has announced that fireworks will now go ahead in Bowen and Airlie Beach on New Year’s Eve.

A statement released by the council advised that the pyrotechnician was granted permission to stage the fireworks displays.

The news comes five days after the fireworks were cancelled due to a local fire ban across the region.

The fire ban still remains in place until 11.55pm on January 3, meaning the lighting, maintenance and use of fires in the open is prohibited.

The Bowen fireworks display will be staged at Bowen Front Beach at 8.30pm and the Airlie Beach firework displays will occur at Airlie Beach Foreshore at 8.30pm and midnight.

The council reminded pet owners that fireworks could be distressing for animals, so encouraged residents make sure pets were tied up or locked inside a house to prevent them from jumping fences or running away.

There are many events happening across the region this New Year’s Eve, for a list of a few of the options click here.

fireworks new year's eve new years eve fireworks what's on whitsunday regional council
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital after highway rollover

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after highway rollover

        News Paramedics called to crash at Bowen early this morning.

        CHRISTMAS HOURS: What’s open in Airlie Beach

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS HOURS: What’s open in Airlie Beach

        News Find out what hours major stores and essential services are doing today, tomorrow...

        Hundreds flock to Proserpine under new tourism venture

        premium_icon Hundreds flock to Proserpine under new tourism venture

        News Chamber of Commerce shares long-term plans to take advantage of cruise ship market.

        Coach wins award after decades of pre-dawn wake-ups

        premium_icon Coach wins award after decades of pre-dawn wake-ups

        News His students weren't the only ones who won accolades at Qld champs