BACK ON: Fireworks to go ahead across region

There are a range of New Year's Eve events to choose from across the region.

THE Whitsunday Regional Council has announced that fireworks will now go ahead in Bowen and Airlie Beach on New Year’s Eve.

A statement released by the council advised that the pyrotechnician was granted permission to stage the fireworks displays.

The news comes five days after the fireworks were cancelled due to a local fire ban across the region.

The fire ban still remains in place until 11.55pm on January 3, meaning the lighting, maintenance and use of fires in the open is prohibited.

The Bowen fireworks display will be staged at Bowen Front Beach at 8.30pm and the Airlie Beach firework displays will occur at Airlie Beach Foreshore at 8.30pm and midnight.

The council reminded pet owners that fireworks could be distressing for animals, so encouraged residents make sure pets were tied up or locked inside a house to prevent them from jumping fences or running away.

