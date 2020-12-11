Back on track: Major step forward in Flagstaff Hill rebuild

Mario Duca from Girudala shows Bowen and Collinsville carers the bush tucker available on Flagstaff Hill. Girudala will be involved in the new Flagstaff Hill Cultural and Conference Centre. Photo: Contributed

Mario Duca from Girudala shows Bowen and Collinsville carers the bush tucker available on Flagstaff Hill. Girudala will be involved in the new Flagstaff Hill Cultural and Conference Centre. Photo: Contributed

It’s been a long time coming but now it’s expected Flagstaff Hill Cultural and Conference Centre could be rebuilt in less than a year after a new company was selected to spearhead the project.

At the Whitsunday Regional Council ordinary meeting on Wednesday, Hutchinson Builders was awarded the design and construction tender for the centre, which was damaged during Cyclone Debbie.

A tender was originally awarded for the rebuild in February this year to Beep Beep Pty Ltd, trading as Richardson’s Building Service.

However, the company withdrew its tender in late June because of COVID-19.

In August, the council resolved to reopen a design and construct tender for the project, which was this week awarded to Hutchinson Builders.

Whitsunday Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker said the project should get under way at the end of January and be finished by October.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Cr Brunker said.

“The previous building up there had an iconic view and it lends itself to a restaurant and cafe.”

A previous render for the function centre at the Flagstaff Hill development.

Cr Brunker said the centre would include a 120-seat function centre as well as a cafeteria.

Girudala Community Cooperative Society will also be involved in the centre to help share knowledge about indigenous culture.

“The public have been very patient, their old centre up there has been demolished for quite some time,” Cr Brunker said.

“It should have been started now but the first contractor withdrew and that delays everything.

“When this COVID stuff is over we can go back to cruise ships and conferences etc.

“Now we’re back on track and hopefully the public will support it.”