How regional food has Brisbanites clamouring for more

When executive chef Brendan Ward was preparing for the Redlands Coast food stall at this year's Regional Flavours festival, he was concerned he may have over-catered.

But within hours of opening at South Bank yesterday, Mr Ward and his team from Private Chefs of Brisbane were overwhelmed by the response from festival-goers who couldn't get enough of their food - all created from Redlands Coast produce.

Some happy customers returned more than once, forcing staff to dip into Sunday's stock to deliver.

The Flavours of Redlands Coast stall, run by Private Chefs of Brisbane, was popular at South Bank on Saturday. Picture: Paula Shearer.

"It was absolutely amazing," Mr Ward said. "Everyone has been great. A lot of people have come back to us and commented on how good the food was and that they are planning to return again tomorrow."

Mr Ward said it was their first time at Regional Flavours and "we thought we had over-prepped".

He estimated they had served more than 1000 Moreton Bay mornay arancini skewers and 600 portions of creamy seafood chowder.

A sunny winter’s day drew plenty of people to this year’s Regional Flavours festival. Picture: Paula Shearer.

"We opened at 10 and we've had a queue since 2 o'clock, pretty much, and we've not stopped.

"We've even sold tomorrow's stock (of the arancini), it was that popular.

"So we are going to go back tonight to restock for the whole night and start again tomorrow."

Mr Ward said it was important for Redlands Coast businesses to support each other.

The chowder was served in a crusty cob loaf from Gisler's Bakery at Cleveland and included potatoes from a local farm.

Crowds enjoy Regional Flavours at South Bank on Saturday. Picture: Paula Shearer.

Seafood served at the stall was provided by Bayside Seafood at Wellington Point, while Orchy Fruit Juices at Thornlands supplied the drinks.

Strawberry cups, loaded with fruit from Wellington Point Farm, were also a hit yesterday, with Private Chefs getting through about 15kg of strawberries.

Mr Ward was yesterday planning to put in a quick call to the farm to have more strawberries harvested from the field they had put on hold.

"Its all 100 per cent local produce, everything from the bread, the potatoes, all the seafood ... the strawberries got picked yesterday morning so it was all as fresh as possible," he said.

"We're local in the Redlands - they support us, we support them, and the more we support each other the longer we last and the happier everyone is."

The Redlands Coast stand was popular, with Lucy Dyball and Michelle Felton on hand to give out strawberry seeds and answer questions about the region's tourism attractions. Picture: Paula Shearer.

Mr Ward hoped locals would continue to support the farming community that still remained in the Redlands.

"All we need is people like ourselves to support them and they'll stick around!"

Redland City Council staff manning a Redlands Coast tourism stall, and the team from LaBouche patisserie at Cleveland were also delighted with the interest shown by Saturday's crowd.

Regional Flavours continues at South Bank today (Sunday, July 21), until 5pm.