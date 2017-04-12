Back to normal for SES

FOR two weeks a group of selfless emergency personnel have worked around the clock to bring the Whitsundays back to normal.

And now the time has come for normality to return to their own lives.

State Emergency Service workers were officially stood down with normal operations since Tuesday.

As the announcement hit social media, the community responded with an outpouring of gratitude for the work completed.

Vicki May was one of many Whitsunday residents to express her sentiments

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You all represent the epitome of the Aussie spirit of Mateship. You have made many friends in Collinsville," she posted.

SES and Rural Fire Brigade workers have completed over 2500 jobs across the Whitsunday region since Cyclone Debbie hit.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox acknowledged the hard work and strength of character displayed by emergency workers across the region.

"On behalf of council, I would like to thank the hard-working and dedicated members of the SES and Rural Fire Brigade for their huge efforts during this difficult time, many who have also had to deal with damage to their own homes and businesses," he said.

"If a resident (still) requires extra assistance in clearing trees or cleaning up their private property, contact local community or service groups."