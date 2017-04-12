Back to school for Cannonvale

The Whitsunday Christian College School Hall is expected to be closed for a number of months.

IT WILL be full steam ahead for Cannonvale Schools at the start of term two on April 18.

All Whitsunday schools have been closed since Cyclone Debbie struck the coast on March 28.

In the meantime, Cannonvale State School has been used as a Community Recovery Hub, where cyclone-affected residents have been able to queue to receive financial assistance.

A Department of Education spokesperson said while Cannonvale State School sustained damage to some facilities, this would not affect the return to school date.

"The school received minor damage to fencing as well as the school hall and two general purpose classrooms, affecting a small number of teaching areas," the spokesperson said.

"The damaged facilities are currently undergoing repairs."

Despite the ongoing repair work, no disruptions to normal classrooms are expected.

Whitsunday Christian College will also begin term two following the Easter long weekend on April 18 in line with other Queensland schools.

The WCC School Hall is expected to be closed and fenced off for a number of months while a structural engineer assesses the damage.

A number of classroom carpets were also affected by water damage with some classes expected to have new carpet by the beginning of the term.

Most WCC buildings are in good shape with only minimal damage to resources.