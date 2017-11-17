Back to school packs on offer to help out in 2018

STUDENTS returning to school in 2018 will have the chance to apply for help with school shoes and back to school packs delivered by the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre.

For Proserpine students, the back to school packs containing stationery and learning equipment are aimed at helping the community get back on their feet in the wake of TC Debbie.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods said a local charity organisation had fronted money which would source the contents of the packs from the Fresh Fields Newsagency and Whitsunday Stationary Supplies.

"This was done to stimulate the Proserpine economy and support local businesses that have been suffering as a result of the cyclone,” she said.

A total of $6000 will be spent on the packs which will be available after completing a form at the Cannonvale Neighbourhood Centre or the Proserpine Community Centre.

The centre will then use their discretion when allocating back to school packs in 2018.

Also on offer for next year's students are First Feet packs made possible by the Westpac disaster recovery grant.

The grant, worth $10,000, is open to all schools in the Whitsundays.

It is a $50 voucher to spend at Shoe Biz or Intersport and can be applied for by dropping into the neighbourhood centre.